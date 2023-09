FULTON, NY – On September 6, 2023, Bruce W. Pierce, Sr. lost his battle with cancer leaving behind his wife, Rebecca (Krtanik); children, Rhonda Pierce of Fulton, Bruce, Jr. of Bullard, TX, Joshua (Michelle) of Oswego; grandsons, Wolfgang, Maximus, and Roman; granddaughters, Vharie and Kitty; great granddaughters, Alphia and Odette. He was predeceased by his son, Frank.

There will be no services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

