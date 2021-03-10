FULTON – Carol Ann Vescio, 82, passed away on March 7, 2021 at her home in Fulton, New York.

She was born April 7, 1938, in Oswego, NY to George and Mary (Buske) Cook.

Never one to stay still for very long, Carol had many careers in her lifetime. She was a secretary for Stone & Webster and retired from there in 1984. She then attended CCBI where she received an A.O.S. in Business Administration/ Accounting in 1988. She worked briefly for H&R Block before going to work for the City of Fulton Engineering Dept. in 1990. In 1993, she switched to the City of Fulton Code Enforcement because she felt it was more exciting than the Engineering. She retired from the City of Fulton is 2002. These last few years, she worked summers in the Battle Island Golf Course Pro Shop where she got to be the social butterfly she always was. She worked there until last summer.

Carol was extremely active in the community which always landed her picture in the paper. She was a long-time member of Rotary Club where in 2014 she was given the Community Service Award. She was also on the Memorial Day Salute Committee and a member of the Polish Home.

Carol loved to travel and had many adventures in her lifetime. She loved life and never missed an opportunity to share it with family and friends whom she loved to welcome into her home.

She is survived by her sister, Catherine Cook Smith of Oswego, NY; her brother and his wife, George and Erin Cook of Steamboat Springs, CO; her son, Donald VanBuren of Phoenix, NY; her daughter, Kristin Dorofeev of Fulton, NY; her stepdaughter, Vicki Vescio and her wife, Jill Abbot of Archer, Fl; her granddaughters, Nicole VanBuren of Oswego, NY and Katelynn VanBuren of Locke, NY and her three great grandchildren, Aiden, Rayna and Gannon Ladd of Oswego, NY.

Her family invites you to join them in remembering her on Sunday, March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

