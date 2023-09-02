HANNIBAL, NY – Carol C. Newvine passed away Thursday morning, August 31, 2023, at the Manor at Seneca Hill, following a valiant fight to recover from major heart surgery performed in May. She was born June 12, 1945, in Fulton, NY, the daughter of Neil Burleigh Chaffee and Harvia Gillespie Chaffee.

Carol was first married to Dwayne R. Adsitt. They had three daughters: Elizabeth, Catherine and Connie. Carol later married Lowell Newvine on June 29, 1991, at the Community Church in Hannibal, NY. Lowell had a son, David, from a previous marriage.

Carol worked for several years for Cook’s Manufacturing Jewelers as an office manager and jewelry designer. She was a past President of the Hannibal Historical Society and currently served as its Treasurer. She also served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Hannibal Cemetery Association. Carol also loved to sing in the choir at the Faith United Church in Oswego.

Carol and Lowell enjoyed modern square dancing. For years, they were members of the Shirts and Skirts Square Dance Club in Fulton, NY, serving at one time as Co-Presidents of the club.

Carol was also responsible for maintaining the Chaffee family genealogy. She served as Secretary for the annual Chaffee reunions, held continuously for 147 years.

For several years, Carol and Lowell traveled extensively. Destinations included countries throughout the Mediterranean area, British Isles, and the Baltic countries. Carol and Lowell also toured various areas in the United States. Carol was particularly taken with Alaska, having traveled there four times.

Carol was a people person and was very caring. It seemed as if she knew everybody. Family was very important to her.

Carol was predeceased by her brother James (Faith) Chaffee who died in 2022. Carol is survived by her husband, Lowell; three daughters: Elizabeth Quaile, Catherine (George) Adsitt, and Constance “Connie” (Chris) Adsitt; stepson, David M. Newvine; grandchildren, Amanda, Ashley, Austin, Brandon, Justin, and Bennett; great-grandchildren, Edison and Eloise. She is also survived by her two sisters, Muriel (Warren) Barkley and Donna (Jerry) Blake, plus several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 8. at the Faith United Church, 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Dr., Oswego, NY 13126.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hannibal Backpack Program (Checks payable to: Journey of Faith UMC), 977 County Route 20, Oswego, NY 13126, in Carol’s memory.

