OSWEGO – Cathy Reed, 62, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, after a brief illness at Crouse Hospital. Born in Syracuse, she was a daughter to the late George and Lillian (Fitzpatrick) Reed.

Cathy worked as bus monitor for the Golden Sun Bus Service for the past seven years. She loved camping and spending time with her family. Cathy’s family meant everything to her. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Makynzie.

Surviving are her fiancé, Cliff Van Horn; three daughters, Chrissie (Mark Harrington) Griffith, Jamie Griffith, and Amanda (Kyle) Reser; four grandchildren, Alexandrea, Logan, Carson, and Landon; two brothers, George (Cheryl) Reed and Randy (Teri) Reed; sister, Debbie Loper; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10-12 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A graveside service will immediately follow at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/ in Cathy’s memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...