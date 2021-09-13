FULTON – Celena A. Millward, 47, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1974, in Sodus, a daughter to Bruce Haskell and Laurel Thorn. Celena graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1992. She was employed through Tessy Plastics in Baldwinsville for the past six years. Celena enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, cooking, baking, spending time with her family, friends and pets and the Holidays. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend.

Celena was predeceased by her father, Bruce Haskell; maternal grandfather, Richard Thorn and paternal grandparents, Keith and Harriett Haskell.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband, Kenneth Millward of Fulton; three sons, Dominic Haskell, Mathew Haskell and Christopher Millward all of Fulton; mother, Laurie (David Cushman) Thorn of Fulton; maternal grandmother, Gladys Anstee of Clyde; one sister, Shannon Haskell of Hannibal; two nephews, Justice and Gabriel Dann; one niece, Caelin Dann; special friend, Ann Hare as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to your local SPCA or the American Cancer Society in Celena’s memory.

