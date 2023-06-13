FULTON, NY – Charles A Liberti, 96 of Fulton passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St Joesphs Hospital after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and later moved to Fulton, NY where he lived until his passing. Mr. Liberti was a United States Veteran who served in the Army and Air Force from 1945-1946. He was stationed in Okinawa until being honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Mr. Liberti retired from Sealright Packaging in 1990 after over 40 years of service. Charles enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams the Buffalo Bills, New York Islanders and Mets. Charles was a handyman who took pride in learning how to become a First Class Machinist while working at Sealright. He did much of his own car and home maintenance and always willing to help out his kids or grandkids with projects.

Charles is predeceased by his wife Lucille of 67 years in 2016. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Mary (Vescio), Josephine (Ware) and Ann (Trenca).

Surviving are his children, Charles T Liberti (Darlene) of Fulton, Elizabeth J. Liberti (Jackie) of Oswego and Peter A Liberti (Christine) of Fulton; Charles had 4 loving Grandchildren, Greg Liberti (Georgia), Jason (Audrey), Kimberly (Alan France) and Matthew Liberti; Great Grandchildren, Emma, Claire, Bryson, Ava and Nathan.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated On Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10am at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St, Fulton. Charles will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton next to his beloved wife, Lucille, where he will be accorded full military honors. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

