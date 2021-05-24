FULTON – Charlotte “Sharky” A. Bracy, age 84 of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services, with her daughters by her side.

She was a dedicated employee for many years at Seal Right, Nestle Chocolate Factory and Super Coil, Inc. She enjoyed bowling with the Women’s Bowling League. She was a member of the Elks Lodge #830 BPOE Ladies Auxillary where she served as president and was named Lady Elk of the year in 1985. Charlotte had a heart of gold and loved everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Farley and Sylvia Townsley; 1st husband, Robert L. Wavle who died in 1975; sister, Joan Miller; and brothers, Jack Farley and David Farley.

Charlotte is survived by her loving daughters, Cherie A. Noel and Denise (Stephen) Johnson; siblings, Jeanette White, Christine Montgomery and Stuart Farley; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Larry and Edward Wavle; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service celebrating Charlotte’s life at 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

