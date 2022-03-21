SYRACUSE, NY – Cheryl M. Travet, 75, of Syracuse, New York, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She was born in 1946, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Albert and Mae Etta (Lee) Travet.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Helen Michelle Travet as well as several grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

