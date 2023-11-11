Christine M. Learned

FULTON – November 9, 2023, Christine Marie Learned, 51, of Oswego, NY, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, November 9th, surrounded by her friends and family. Born on August 4, 1972, to Charles Bortel and Carol Shepard in the city of Syracuse. Christine immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. She went on to graduate from Hannibal Central High School in 1991 where she met the love of her life, Erwin Learned.

Erwin and Christine were married for over 24 years and raised three beautiful daughters together, Kayla (Michael) Fire, Sarra, and Amanda Learned.

Christine was a fiercely dedicated mother to all three of her children, raising them to achieve great things. Family came first and was above all else to Christine, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by Christine’s absence will be impossible to fill.

Christine was predeceased by her sisters, Jamie Bortel and Lisa Fetterly; grandparents, Earl Shepard, and Leon and Esther Bortel.

Surviving are her loving husband, Erwin Learned; daughters, Kayla (Michael) Fire, Sarra, and Amanda; her parents, Carol Lamson (Tom), Charles Bortel (Mary); step-father, Pat Lamson; siblings, Brian (Tanya) Bortel, Scott (Jackie) Bortel, James (Molly) Lamson, Judy Anne (Dennis) Spaulding, John (Nicole) Lamson, Kim (David) Dunsmoor; grandmother, Madeline (Keith) Shepard; grandchildren, Claire and Bryce; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 pm on Thursday, November 16th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

