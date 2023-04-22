HANNIBAL – Chuck Gage was born on June 15, 1967, to Charles and Mary Lou Gage of Hannibal.

Chuck was a lifelong carpenter, but those who knew him would call him a chuck of all trades. When he wasn’t working, Chuck could be found outdoors. He had a voracious love for camping, bridge jumping, and getting uncomfortably close to black bears and ledges.

His favorite place was anywhere in the Adirondacks with his wife Michelle, and he was known for being Oswego County’s most enthusiastic ‘squatch hunter. Chuck’s love of aviation meant that if you lived in Hannibal, you probably heard the mosquito-like hum of his ultralight plane as he buzzed over the countryside on warm summer evenings.

Chuck is predeceased by his father, Charles, and he leaves behind his loving wife Michelle Gage, his mother Mary Lou Gage, his three children, Charles (Malorie) Gage, Bethany (Benny) Bradford, and Meagan (Zack) Jadus, his three stepchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Sweeting, Nate (Kami) Sweeting, and Shane (Marissa) Sweeting. He also leaves behind seven beautiful grandchildren who he loved with every ounce of his being, Aubrey, Birdie, Cole, Finnley, Hadley, Paisley, and Sophie. Chuck also leaves behind his brother Brent (Cheryl) Gage and sister Jenny Gage as well as a small army of nieces, nephews, and cousins who all adored him.

A celebration of one hell of a life, sponsored by Busch Light (not really) will be held at the Gage compound on county route 85 on Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

