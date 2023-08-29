FULTON, NY – Claudine B. Kitts went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Claudine was born April 11, 1927 in Fulton NY to Orlon S. and Gertrude (Tilton) Taft.

She resided in Fulton most of her life, lived in Cleburne, TX, from 1992-2001, when she returned to Fulton with her husband Donald Kitts, who predeceased her in Jan. 2010. At that time, she returned to Cleburne, TX, to reside with her daughter.

Claudine graduated from Fulton High School in 1944, attended Oswego State Teachers College, and attended the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY, where she worked part-time at Socony Vacuum Oil Co. She was also employed by Fulton Schools and Oswego County Dept. of Social Services.

Claudine was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where she and Don were married on April 21, 1946, Easter Sunday. They were married for 63 years. She was also a Member of the Eastern Star and the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Claudine enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting, and spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one brother, Robert Taft, his wife, Ida Bracy Taft, brother-in-law William Rebeor and wife Pauline (Kitts) Rebeor, sister-in-law Averil (Kitts) Breault, sister- in-law Lorraine Taft and brother-in-law Paul Kitts.

Survivors include her son Allan Kitts and wife Frances of Monaca, PA., and daughter Deborah K. Matthews of Cleburne, TX.; Grandchildren, Aaron (Michelle) Kitts of Zelienople, PA., Valerie (Matt) Dininni of Argyle, TX., Christina (Ed) Lepcyzk of Aliquippa, PA., Jay (Amber) Matthews of Burleson, TX, and Jennifer Matthews of Cleburne, TX; Great Grandchildren, Gabrielle and Hannah Dinnini, Carter Kitts, Emily Matthews, and Lily Lepczyk; and her brother, Gordon Taft of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Graveside Services were held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Fulton, NY, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

