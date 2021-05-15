FULTON – D. Jeanne Lalik, 87, of Fulton, New York passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
A spring burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 20 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
