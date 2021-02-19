FULTON – D. Jeanne Lalik, 87, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Syracuse Homes in Baldwinsville.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Marion (Parkhurst) DeCaire. Jeanne was a bank teller in her early years then worked as a receptionist in the admissions office at SUNY Oswego for over 20 years. She loved ice skating, roller skating and walking the trails of Beaver Lake with her husband. Jeanne was also an avid reader and wrote poetry that was published in the Valley News.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael “Tippy” in 2018 and her sister, Helen Stuber in 2013.

Surviving are her children, Lynda (Curt) Gibbs, Michaelene (Amos) Webb, Jim Lalik; six grandchildren, Curtis and Nathaniel Gibbs, Amos and Hayley Webb, Mitchell and Ryan Lalik and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Syracuse Homes for the special care provided to their mother.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Seventh Street, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For those wishing, donations may be made to the Friends of Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027, in Jeanne’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...