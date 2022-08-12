Daniel F. LaRock

HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel “Dan” F. LaRock, age 50 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth J. Gravelle and William LaRock, Sr.; brother, Robert LaRock, Gordon LaRock and William LaRock, Jr.

Dan is survived by his children, Madison LaRock, and Daniel LaRock, Jr; brother, John LaRock; sister, Emma Weisbroad; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He retired after over 10 years as an asbestos handler with various companies. Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Dan was a loving son, father, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 1pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

