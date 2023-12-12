OSWEGO – December 8, 2023, Daryl Clayton Osborne, 74, passed away on December 8, 2023, at Oswego Hospital after a short illness.

He was born on March 9, 1949, in Fulton, NY to Ronald and Ethel (Keller) Osborne. Daryl grew up in Fulton and graduated in 1966 from G. Ray Bodley High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, where he gained Heavy Artillery training at Fort Sill, OK. For the majority of his service he was stationed in Germany, where he earned medals in Marksmanship, Good Conduct and the National Defense Service Medal. He was very proud to be a Vietnam Era veteran and supported several post military causes throughout his life.

After his military service, Daryl attended the State University of New York at Morrisville receiving a degree as a Medical Laboratory Technician. He started working at Oswego Hospital in 1972 as a lab technician and worked there for over 45 years until he retired in 2017. He was a Senior Lab Technician and had broad laboratory responsibilities at the hospital, but his primary work included hematology (blood lab analysis) and blood bank support.

Daryl was a lifelong stock car racing fan of both local racing and NASCAR, attended many racing events. Another of his primary interests was collecting and marketing Fenton brand decorative glassware.

He is survived by his partner Marian Pulis, of Oswego; daughters, Brea and Kristin, both of Fulton; their mother, Donna, of Fulton; seven grandchildren; brothers, Neil (Elizabeth) Osborne, of Soquel, CA, Alan (Joann) Osborne, of Franklin, MA, and Kevin (Mary Ellen) Osborne, of Niantic, CT; aunts, Audrey Hansen, of North Port, FL and Sheila Hayden, of Fulton..

Calling hours are 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday, December 15 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or to a charity of choice.

