FULTON – David D. Stania, 49, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in 1972, in Oswego, a son to the late Michael and Rosemary Dence Stania. Dave loved many things in life but really enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He will always be remembered as the guy who would always drop everything and help a friend or family member in need.

Dave was predeceased by his sister, Karen Regan.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his five siblings, Christine (David) Flake of Georgia, Michelle (George) Draughn of Hannibal, Michael Stania, Jr. of Georgia, Anita (Robert) Thorpe of Oswego and Mary (Tim) Carr of Mexico; son, Elijah House; former wife and friend, MaryKate Stania of Central Square as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...