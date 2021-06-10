FULTON – David L. Tice, 56, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1964, in Fulton, a son to David and Elke Vogel Tice. Dave graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1983, where he was a track and cross-country star. In 1989 he married his wife, Lisa Marie Violando. Dave was employed for a number of years at Novelis. He was aspiring to be the Ultimate Grill Master. Dave was a passionate fan of SU and the New England Patriots, but most passionate about his family.

He was predeceased by his two loving fathers, David Tice in 1971 and Brian Samson in 2015.

Dave will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 31 years, Lisa; two children, Brandon Tice and Emily Tice both of Fulton; mother, Elke Samson of Fulton; five siblings, Monica (Kevin) Gorney of Hannibal, Anita (Ernest) Terpening of Hannibal, Brian (Rebecca) Tice of Fulton, Kelly (Steve Bedford) Tice of Syracuse and Patrick (Leah Cook) Samson of Sterling as well as several nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Research Organization, https://gbmresearch.org/donate, in Dave’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...