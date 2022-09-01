GRANBY, NY – Dawn L. Lynch, 54, of Granby, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and her parents, Clifford and Barbara (Ogilsbie) Stone.

Surviving are her children, Amanda (Nick) Longo, Katlynn Lynch, and Sara (Mark Waldron) Lynch; her step-children, Randy (Jody) Lynch, Michelle (Dan) LaFave; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Debbie (Brad) Doupe, Denise (Michael) Jock, and Diane (George) Lynch; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

