FULTON – Dawn O. Johnston, age 81 of Rochester, New York, formerly Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Rochester Jewish Home.

Dawn was predeceased by her loving husband, Datus “Bill” Johnston, parents, Donald and Mabel Otis.

Dawn is survived by her children, Laurie Johnston; and Doug (Diana) Johnston all of Rochester, NY; brother, Gordon (Janet) Otis of Lakeville, MASS; several nieces, nephews and grand dogs, Jake and Otto.

Dawn worked as a bank teller for several years after graduating from Fulton High School. After becoming a mother, she decided to stay home to nurture her children and later worked as a pharmacy technician. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed playing the piano, traveling and spending time with her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 5 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, New York. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

