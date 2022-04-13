FULTON – Deborah A. Nicastro, 69, wife of Michael J. Nicastro, died Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Deborah was born in Syracuse, New York. Her family relocated to Fulton, New York, shortly after birth.

As a young woman, she had a great love for animals, and eventually started her own business as a dog breeder. Her husband, Michael, recalls that she loved the dogs she raised so much that she was very selective about their new owners. Deborah also volunteered at animal shelters and was an assistant to a veterinarian for a time.

Michael said that Deborah was a “strong person” who overcame many adversities in her early life. Later, she used that strength and experience to help others who were also going through life challenges. He recalls that she was especially strong throughout her illnesses and had a very strong trust in God and deep devotion to her Catholic faith. He also remarked that she was “a kind and generous person” who cared for those around her.

Michael and Deborah were married in 2000. In 2012, they relocated to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, because Michael enjoyed golfing and Deborah enjoyed the beach. They both enjoyed the mild winters as well.

In January 2021, Deborah developed pneumonia which was further complicated by COVID-19. Fr. Emerson Rodriguez of St. Andrew’s parish, Myrtle Beach anointed her, and Deborah passed away on January 29, 2022. Michael said that he and the family are grateful for the kindness and care shown to Deborah during her illness.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Michelle and Candace; her beloved seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, Frank, and sisters, Carol and Fran.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Grand Strand Humane Society or ASPCA” in Deborah’s memory.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...