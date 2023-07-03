Delbert A. Lenhart, Sr.

FULTON, NY – Delbert Arnold Lenhart, Sr., 82, of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 30, 2023, with his son by his side. Born in Altoona, PA, he was one of eleven children to the late Delbert and Dorothy (Swope) Lenhart.

He was the owner and operator of D & D Kawasaki in Granby. Del was affectionally known as “Deal-N Del, the World’s Greatest Salesman” for WT Anderson Ford. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary in 2018; sisters, Lorraine Lawton and Goldie Naomi Hoyt; brother, Don Lenhart; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Lenhart and great-grandson, Sabastian Spagnola.

Surviving are his son, Delbert Arnold (Cheri) Lenhart, Jr.; daughter, Tina Marie (Carl Metcalf) Lenhart and Karen (Mac Davis) Lenhart; eight grandchildren, Thomas (Sandy) Tsounis, Joel (Jennifer Blake) Graham, Jr., Delbert Arnold Lenhart III, Dell Lenhart, Benjamin Best, Mary (Rob Wimler) Lenhart, Amber Lenhart, and Cody Lenhart; three great-grandchildren, Michael Tsounis, Peyton Lenhart, and Joel Graham III; seven sisters, Bonnie (Martin) Holbrook, Leona Weaver, Sandra Lenhart, Linda (Wayne) Prentice, Gloria (Donald) Chaires, Betty Ferguson, and Cathy (Edward III) Bateman; and his beloved dogs, Lady and Princess.

Calling hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A private burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

