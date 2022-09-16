MEXICO, NY – Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Fox; children, Tyra Halloran; Ronald W. Fox II, Terry L. Fox, Tracy A. Straight, and Richard A. Fox; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Miller; brothers, David McWilliams, and Robert McWilliams; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Diana graduated magna cum laude from Cayuga College with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She then went to work at Oswego Hospital and St. Lukes Nursing home for many years then retiring in 2009. She had an open-door policy; she would take in anyone who needed shelter in their time of need. She had a big heart and would make sure everyone was taken care of before herself. She enjoyed playing on her computer and she especially loved baking.

Diana enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her. In Diana’s words “It’s not goodbye but see you later.”

As per Diana’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In honor of Diana, she would like everyone to plant a tree in her honor. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...