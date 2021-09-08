OSWEGO – Donald D. Barney, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1939, in Potsdam, New York, a son to the late James and Ida Supernault Barney. Barney retired from Teamsters Local 317 after over 30 years of employment. He enjoyed many things in life including, camping, hunting, playing bluegrass music on his guitar and Nascar but overall loved spending time with his family.

Barney was predeceased by his parents; grandson, Shy Stanton and 11 siblings.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 58 years, Kay; three children, Dawn (Roy) Shurtleff of Cato, Larry (Peggy) Barney of Florida and Shelly (Shy) Stanton of Hannibal; five grandchildren, Connie (Jared) Pritchard, Stephanie (Robert) Pawlenko, Catherine Emmons, Alicia Valenson and Amanda Valenson; four great-grandchildren, Curtis, Austin, Annabelle and Dale; one sister, Patricia (Willian) Dowie of Oswego; one brother, Allen (Margie) Barney of Madrid as well as several nieces, nephews and his “bonus” family.

At Barneys request there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

