FULTON – February 23, 2024, Donald L. “Griff” Griffin, 67, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 23, 2024. Born in Syracuse, he was a son to the late Stephen and Florence (Lakins) Griffin and was a graduate of Corcoran High School. Don worked as a mechanic for Bill Rapp car dealership and then in customer service at Graingers Industrial Supply for many years. He was a talented handyman and enjoyed working on cars. Don loved animals and had six rescue dogs. He enjoyed watching John Wayne and the Walking Dead. Don also collected antique guns. He liked hunting, boating, and restoring his 57 Chevy while listening to the Oldies. Don was predeceased by three brothers, Steve, Chuck, and John.

Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Patti (Spinelli); step-daughter, Christina Checchi; two daughters; a son; brother, Bernard (Lisa) Griffin; mother-in-law, Doris Spinelli; brother-in-law, Charles (Maryann) Spinelli; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 pm on Wednesday, March 6 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069 with a service to immediately follow at 4 pm.

