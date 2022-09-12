MINETTO, NY – Donald L. Waugh, Sr., 70, of Minetto, NY passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Oswego Hospital with his loving wife and children by his side, after battling cancer.

He was born on November 27, 1951, to the late Harold and Evelyn (Samson) Waugh.

Don was in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. His hobbies included wood working, photography and poetry.

Don was predeceased by his sister, Sondra Lynn Waugh; two brothers, Thomas and Roland “Ron” Waugh.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (McConnell) Waugh; sons, Jesse (Anne), and Don Jr. (Kelsey); daughters, Sondra (Chris) Waugh and Penny Wilbur; stepson, Matthew Moot; stepdaughters, Christina, and Renee Moot; sisters, Diana (Waugh) Hobby, and Gloria (Waugh) Johnston; brothers, Denny (Deb) Waugh, Kevin (Sue) Waugh, Dave (Heather) Waugh, and Lennie; grandchildren, Brandon, Evan, Kaylee, Zack, Morgan, Cameron Waugh, and Sabrina Fredenburg; step-grandchildren, Carina (Cody) Miesch, Owen, Evan, and Davin Philbin; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was formerly married to Carleen (Newton) Bivens, the mother of his children.

Don was a very loving, husband, father, grandfather, stepdad, step-grandfather that loved his family very much. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

As per Don’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

