FULTON, NY – Donald W. Davis, 84, of Fulton passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Manor at Seneca Hill, Oswego. He was born in Fulton on January 9, 1939 to George and Marguerite (Caprin) Davis.

For many years, Don worked for the City of Fulton Water Department and was a life-time Elks member. He enjoyed reading, golfing, hunting, and old movies.

He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and a granddaughter. Surviving are his children, Stanley (Michele) Davis of Union Springs, and Sandra (Louis) Gray of Amite, LA; a brother, Robert (Marcia) Davis of Fairport; four grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with an Elks service to conclude the visitation at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

Interment will be at Fairdale Cemetery at a later date.

