FULTON, NY – Edith M. Ives, 89, of Fulton passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at home. She was a food service worker for the Fulton School District. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Dix and brother, John Dix II.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward Ives; daughters, Wanda (Steve) Senecal and Kathy Gray; sister, Margie (Lee) Calkins; grandchildren, Christine (Nick) Rogers, Debbie (Derrick) Bradley, Keith Gray and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to express their thanks to Oswego Health Home Care.

She will be greatly missed. There will be a private family Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...