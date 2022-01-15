FULTON, NY – Edward Joseph Sohoski, age 81 of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Ed was born and raised in Norristown, PA to the late Edward and Mary Sohoski.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilou Sohoski; Children, Nancie (Patrick) Stella, Edward II, and Thaddeus; Grandchildren, Anastacia (Keith) Henley, Dylan Stella, Ben, Emily, Emma Kate Sohoski; Great-Grandchildren, Sophia and Austin Henley.

Ed met his future wife while they were at Alliance College in Pennsylvania. They were married June 16th, 1963 and spent their retirement years traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. Ed Served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era on the USS Boston as a hospital corpsman; finishing his tour of duty at Bethesda Naval Hospital. He taught science and drivers’ education at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, NY. He started serving his community at a young age as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown and later as an Oswego County Legislator and an Alderman in the City of Fulton. He enjoyed Polish music and being the drummer for the Warsaw Falcons polka band. Ed was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Memorial Contributions in Ed’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

