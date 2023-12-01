FULTON – November 28, 2023,

Edward R. McCarty, Sr., 85, of Palermo, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. Born in Fulton, a son to the late Harry and Anna (Green) McCarty. Ed worked as the maintenance supervisor at General Electric, retiring after 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, working on the McCarty farm, riding his 4-wheeler, and wheeling and dealing at garage sales. Above all, Ed loved spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Munger; his siblings, James, Albert, Ena, Mary, Cecelia, and Helen.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Ruth (Thompson) McCarty; six children, Edward (Carol) McCarty, Jr., Linda (Kenny) Ouderkirk, Mark McCarty, Susan (Joseph) Warner, Kathy (David Mannise) Warner, and Ruthann (Tim) Searles; sister, Lillian Fralic; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 pm on Monday, December 4th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a funeral service to immediately follow. A spring burial will be at Chase Cemetery, Lysander.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...