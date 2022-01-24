OSWEGO – Edward T. Arnold, Sr., age 51 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home.

Ed loved anything that had to do with dragons. He enjoyed reading fantasy novels. He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved him.

Ed was predeceased by brothers, Arcade J. Arnold and Frank J. Arnold.

Ed is survived by his sons, Edward Jr, Nicholas, Francis, Aedyn, and Bowen; daughters, Christa and Harley; parents, Frank E. (Nancy) Arnold and Charmane Dann; sisters, Melody (Mark) Sommers, Jessica Read and Brittani (Rory) O’Connell; three grandchildren, Taelyn, Jonathan, and Evelyn; three nephews; several aunts, uncles and friends.

A private spring burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery. To leave a special message to the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

