HANNIBAL, NY – Elaine D. Constanza, age 80 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with her family by her side.

Elaine retired from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department after 20 plus years of service. Elaine enjoyed bowling, crocheting and her Game Boy in her earlier years. She loved watching Stephen King movies and enjoyed bird watching in her back yard. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Cecelia Drake; her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph W. Constanza; and sister, Kaye Saville.

Elaine is survived by her loving children, Ronald (Vickie Smith) Constanza, Patricia (Richard) Seelbach, Jo Anne (Charles) Perkins, and Joe Constanza; twin brother, Edward Drake; sister, Carole Van Slyke; grandchildren, Alison (Joshua), Ronald Christopher (Ivana), Ashleigh (Cortney), Katelyn and Emma; great-grandchildren, Matteo “Eli”, Marisol “Mari” and Giulianna “Gigi”; faithful companion, Molly; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St, Hannibal, NY 13074. A funeral service celebrating Elaine’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Hannibal Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

