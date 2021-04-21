Elizabeth A. Hendricks

Elizabeth (Betty) A. Hendricks, 74, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away February 1, 2021, at Advent Health Zephyrhills.

She was born September 17, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to Helen Driscoll. She was united in marriage on July 21, 1979 to Gary R. Hendricks. She retired from the Norfolk Naval Base Police Department. Betty worked 11 years as a police officer and 12 years as police and fire dispatcher.

After 10 years of dedicated service, she also retired from Nestle’s in Fulton, NY. She was a member of Zephyrhills AMVET Auxiliary Post 550 and a lifetime member VFW post 3160 in Zephyrhills. She greatly enjoyed spending time at her camp at Shady Shores in Fairhaven, NY from April-October.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 42 years, Gary; 2 children, Richard (Kim) Hendricks of Poquoson, VA and Jennifer (David) Benjamin of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Rachel Hendricks, Brandon Benjamin, Matthew Benjamin, Robbie and Brittany Snapp; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Hudson and Reagan Snapp; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Warren Hendricks; sister-in-law, Tammy DiBello Mace.

Burial will take place on Saturday, May 1, at Hannibal Village Cemetery, Church Street, Hannibal.

