FULTON – Elizabeth M. Stine, age 82 of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Richard Stine; parents, Robert and Maria Loveless; and a brother, George Loveless.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Kurt (Lisa) Stine, and Ruth (Greg) Castle; sisters, Mary (Alan) Wuertenberger, and Martha (Kevin) Sheehan; special cousin, Margaret “Peg” Hopper; pseudo grandchildren, Christian and Selena Ascenzo; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Elizabeth enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting and embroidery. She was an avid reader and enjoyed genealogy. She loved giving back to her community. She was a member and volunteered for Mt. Adnah Preservation Society, volunteered for Catholic Charities doing the Food giveaways and the Pratt House. She enjoyed baking and spending time in her garden for as long as she could. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery immediately following the service.

