FULTON – Ellen L. (Osborne) Allen, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin R. Allen, Sr. and great grandson, Cole M. Dolbear.

She is survived by her six children, Ray (Colleen) Allen, Vanda Allen, Linda (Wayne) Bell, Danny (Linda) Allen, Lisa (Sue) Allen, and Russell Allen; brother, Vance Osborne; nine grandchildren, 13 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Ellen worked at GE for 24 years and Miller Brewing Co. for 20 years. She had many hobbies and was a very involved and dedicated member of Mount Pleasant Church. She was also involved in the Snowmobile Club, Palermo Auxillary, County Auxillary and worked as a poll worker in Palermo for many years. Ellen also enjoyed the friends from her Osteoporosis Class.

Calling hours will be held from 12 pm – 2 pm on Friday, August 19 at Mount Pleasant Church, 2819 County Route 45, Fulton, with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be following the service in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Pleasant Church, in Ellen’s memory. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...