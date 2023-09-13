Francis Dann

FULTON, NY – Francis “Fritz” Dann, age 91, of Fulton, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Born on July 11, 1932, and educated in Fulton, Fritz served his country honorably as PFC (T)/Radio Operator, Company C, 17th Infantry Regiment in the Korean War, participating in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill. His bravery was decorated with the Korean Service Medal and Bronze Service Star, Combat Infantry Badge, two Overseas Service Bars, the United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He continued his service as a career reservist and most notably, Staff Sergeant/Machine Gun Course Instructor – US Army Reserves.

He was employed at Columbia Mills (Minetto), Miller Brewing Company (Fulton), and as a Bus Driver for CNY Centro Bus (Syracuse and Oswego County). He retired in 1993 from both the US Army Reserves and CENTRO.

As a cradle Catholic and man of faith, Fritz was an active member of the Roman Catholic Church including Immaculate Conception (Fulton) and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea (Mexico). He had the distinction of being the founder of the Fulton Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

His talents were many. Fritz built the home where he raised his family (and they still reside), played community league basketball, and dedicated much time and service in various “Friends of Bill W” groups within Central New York, even visiting any group he could find when he traveled outside of the area.

Known for his charisma and quick-witted humor, Fritz brought life to the party, and was adored and respected by many. Along with thriving on interacting with and serving other, he enjoyed scenic day drives, camping, telling stories around campfire, mountain hikes, boating, sledding traveling, entertaining his grandchildren as their CENTRO Bus driver, participating in local parades with his Army Reserve unit, and ballroom dancing.

Fritz is preceded in death by his parents, Alice (Breen) and Frank Dann, and his three siblings, William, Thomas, and Mary Jane Dann. He is survived by his five children, Steven Dann, Veronica Dann-Moore, Kathryn Chetney, Vance Dann and Patrick Dann, along with his former wife Janet Dann. He is also survived by ten grandchildren (Joseph, Julie Anne, and Matthew Moore, Heather, Mary Alice, Cavan, Erica and Elise Dann, and Jacob and Sara Chetney), seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and a wide circle of friends.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m on Friday, September 15 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

