Francis M. Worth, age 88 of Fulton, NY passed away on November 21, 2023, at Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse, NY.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Donald Worth.

Francis is survived by his wife Dolores Foley; sons, Andrew and Thomas Worth; and three granddaughters.

He was involved with numerous flying clubs in the Oswego County area for many years.

As per Francis’ wishes, there will be no funeral services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...