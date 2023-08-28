HANNIBAL, NY – Frank P. Mastro, Sr., 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 27, 2023, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Filbert and Olive Mastro; sons, Frank Jr. and David Mastro; sister, Pat Mastro; and grandson, Scott Cook, Jr.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Mastro; children, Lisa Brand, Tina (John) Wallace and Tony Mastro; brother, Dever (Charlotte) Mastro; grandchildren, Dan, Dustin, Darick, Desteney, Dylon, David, Mia, John and David; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Frank was a proud US Navy veteran. He worked in construction for most of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a nice long walk in the woods. Frank enjoyed people and a nice cold beer. He especially loved being with his family and traveling.

Frank was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank’s name to the VA Hospital or The Cancer Society..

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a funeral service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. Frank will be laid to rest next to his beloved sons, Frank Jr. and David and grandson, Scott, at Mt. Adnah Cemetery at 2 p.m. where he will be accorded full military honors.

