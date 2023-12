FULTON – Frederick Erwin Wilber Jr., 75, passed away on Monday January 10, 2022, in the early morning hours.

He was born on October 31, 1946, to Frederick Wilber Sr. and Margaret (Harrington) Wilber. He was raised in Fulton, New York, and graduated from Fulton school in 1965. He served in the Navy Reserve and worked at Smurfit-Stone until it closed.

Fred was married to Michelle (Smith) Wilber who died on April 5, 2020.

Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Wilber and Jessica (Wilber) French; three grandchildren, Haley Wilber, Angel Wilber and Richard French; one great granddaughter, Gaia; one sister, sister Margaret (Wilber) Perry of Florida; one nephew, Randy Perry Jr., as well as several cousins.

There will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

