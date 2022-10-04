HANNIBAL, NY – Gabrielle M. Roberts, age 57 of Hannibal, New York, passed away at home on Friday, September 30, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Theriault, and father, Ray Theriault.

Gabrielle is survived by her loving children, Brandon Howington, Joshua (Meagan Hisert) Howington, and Miesha (John) Crowe; grandchild, Ellie Crowe; sister, Jill Theriault; brother, Thomas (Maria) Theriault and Peter Howden; niece, Tara Theriault; nephew, Seth Theriault; biological father, Ron Sauvie; and a host of friends.

Gabrielle enjoyed gardening and took pride in her garden at home. She loved animals, especially her cats Apollo, Jackie, Missy, Chichi and Butters. She loved classic movies, doing puzzles and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

A funeral service celebrating Gabrielle’s life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 120 W 5th St, Oswego, NY 13126.

In lieu of flowers donations in Gabrielle’s name will be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/gabrielle-roberts/.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

