GRANBY, NY – Gail M. Muckey, 70, of Granby passed away on June 26, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She was born to the late John and Evelyn Muckey and raised in the Fulton-Granby area. Throughout her lifetime she had resided in Arizona, California and Iowa, before returning home to New York.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Teeple; brothers, Ian and Mark Muckey.

Surviving are her sister, Lorraine (Ronald) Ukleya; brothers, Donald (Joan) Muckey and Loren Muckey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gail became a pastor, leading the flock at St. Luke’s UCC, Auburn, NY in November, 2019. Gail was installed as the church’s pastor late, on April 3, 2022, due to covid. She served there through April, 2023 when she became unable due to illness.

Gail was an inspiration to the congregation in many ways, including singing during her sermons as she had a loving and lovely voice. Gail sang in the choir, took on the local Casey Park Elementary School to ensure the children had socks and mittens.

She was a member of the lady’s group “Busy Bees,” and performed animal blessings at the church, working with the SPCA. She led a confirmation class, and enjoyed visitations at the hospital, nursing homes, and family homes. Gail will be missed as our shepherd.

As were Gail’s wishes, all services are private. She will be laid to rest in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

