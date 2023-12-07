OSWEGO – Gary Allen Irwin, 63, a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY, passed away on December 4, 2023, surrounded by his children, after a brief illness.

Gary was born on April 6, 1960 in Oswego to Barbara and Carl Irwin Sr. He attended Oswego High School, graduated in 1978, and then furthered his education at SUNY Oswego, earning a BS Industrial Arts Education degree. Gary was a creative finish carpenter who also loved building musical instruments such as guitars, violins, ukuleles and his favorite: the Appalachian dulcimer. He owned Tri Spec Builders where he built homes, as well as performed renovations and additions in the Oswego area. He also added touches to the woodwork at Old City Hall, which many local Oswegonians admire.

Gary attended the Fulton and Oswego Alliance Churches throughout his life and was an ardent reader of Biblical scripture. He was passionate about his family and friends, and was fiercely devoted to his two children. He is predeceased by his college sweetheart and wife of 25 years, Barbara Ann Jaskula Irwin.

Gary is survived by his parents; a son, Allen (Leah) Irwin of Maryland; a daughter, Katherine Irwin (Mark Parker) of Wisconsin; three brothers, Carl (Glenda) Irwin Jr., John (Sue) Irwin, Craig (Barbara) Irwin; 3 sisters, Cheryl Irwin, Lynda (Mark) Wilcox and Sandra (Joe) Chesare; his grandchildren, Esther and Benjamin Irwin; many nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Calling hours are 11am-12pm on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, with services to follow at 12PM. Burial will be in the Spring at Fairdale Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

