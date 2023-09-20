FULTON, NY – Georganna T. Woodworth sadly passed away on September 18, 2023, at the age of 63 in her home of Fulton, New York.

She was a loving wife and caring mother who was always there for her family and friends. A life resident of the Fulton-Volney area, she graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1977. She was employed with Owens-Illinois for a number of years, and with Huhtamaki for over twenty-five years creating friendships and memories with those she worked with.

Georganna will be dearly remembered by her husband of thirty-five years, David, along with their children Brandy Casler, Irving (Katherine) Casler III, Jonathan (Kayla) Casler, Krystine (Samuel) Casler-West, DeAnn (Mark) Rodford, and Kathryn (Kyle) Woodworth. As well as her siblings Donna, John, and Christopher, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her late husband Irving Casler II, parents John and Lena Dix, and siblings Brenda, Joel, and Lincoln.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at the Volney Fire Department, 3002 State Route 3, Fulton, NY 13069 on Saturday, September 23, 2023, starting at 1 p.m.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local fire department in honor of her memory and her love of supporting the volunteers who serve. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

