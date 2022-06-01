FULTON – George Parry, Jr., 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

He was born September 21, 1940, in Auburn, New York, a son to the late George and Louisa Switzer Parry. George was a life-long resident of the greater Martville-Sterling area.

George’s early career began in teaching. He was a great storyteller and loved to share the history of his family, and life growing up in the Martville and Sterling communities. George was a constant friend and presence to the businesses of Fair Haven, having an especially long and close bond with the late Mary Williams of Little Sodus Inn, Fair Haven. George’s friendships in that community are extensive and were very dear to him.

Later, George found a calling working in car sales – always Ford – in Wolcott, Oswego, and finally retiring from Fred Raynor in Fulton, where the Raynor family treated him as one of their own.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, NASCAR, and giving his time and energy to the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department was his “work and home” for 60 years, in the earliest days as a volunteer firefighter and for over 50 years as the treasurer.

In September 2018 the fire company dedicated the Parry-Travis Apparatus Bay in honor of George and Jim Travis, their longest-standing active members. The dedication recognized George’s hard work always researching and budgeting to ensure that every HVFD firefighter had the best turnout gear, trucks, and equipment.

George is predeceased by his two sisters, Bonnie Lou LaBlanc and Brenda Amico.

He is survived by his two sons, James Parry of Hannibal, and Gregory (Linda) Parry of Sterling; three brothers, Roger (Judy) Parry of Florida, Mike (Michelle) Parry of Ovid and John (Marie) Parry of Alaska; one sister, Barbara Barber of Newark as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

All services will be held privately. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department in George’s memory.

George was well known and loved, and he will be greatly missed by his community of family and friends.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...