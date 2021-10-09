OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, October 3, 2021, Gordon Lee Halstead, loving husband, and father to eight children, went home to be the Lord at the age of 88.

Gordon was born on September 26, 1933, in Oswego, New York, to Clifford and Ola (Hartle) Halstead. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1952 and went on to serve his country as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic in the US Air Force from 1957-1961. His work career as a skilled technician in the sheet metal fabrication industry include positions with Sealrite, Fulton Tool, Kenwell, Pathfinder Industries and Westreco Inc.

He married Edith (Edie) Ensworth and together they had one daughter, Raye Ann and two sons, Marty and Todd. He would later marry Marcia Carroll (Dawson), mother to two daughters, Kim and Amy; two sons, Tracy and Chris and together they had a son, Jared. As a widower, Gordon reconnected with classmate Joan Fox, the two were married and they spent several years together until Joan’s passing in 2020.

Gordon, or as many knew him, Flash; had a passion for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which filled him with a joyful spirit and a servant’s heart. He loved to sing in church choirs and especially with his cohorts in the Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus. He reveled in the comradery of the group and the joy they spread singing throughout Central NY. He cherished time with his family and friends, being in or on the water, camping, golfing, and most of all laughing!

He is remembered with love by his brother, Richard (Irma) Halstead; former spouse, Edith (Cliff) Chandler; children, Kim (David) Winterhalt, Tracy (Rosi) Carroll, Marty (Kate) Halstead, Chris Carroll, Todd (Kiri) Halstead, Amy Galletta, and Jared (Heather) Halstead, his seventeen grandchildren, as well as the family and friends who knew him.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 16 at the Central Square Community Church, 833 State Route 11, Central Square. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, E. Broadway, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus, payable to Oswego Valley Chapter, P. O. Box 365, Red Creek, NY 13143-0365, in Gordon’s memory.

