FULTON – Harriet M. Chapman, age 77 of Fulton, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Chapman in 2005; parents, Fergus and Harriet Hess; and her brothers, Frank, Earl, Phillip, Henry, and George.

Harriet is survived by her brother, Francis Hess; nephew, John (Lucinda) Hess; and her niece, Tammy (Joseph) Rivera.

Harriet was born and raised in Port Huron, MI and lived in Smyrna, TN for over 20 years before relocating to the Fulton area after her beloved husband passed away in 2005.

Harriet enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband. She was a longtime member of the National Cowboy Church in Nashville, TN. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

There will be no calling hours. Harriet will be laid to rest in the spring with her beloved husband, Richard Chapman in Riverside Cemetery, Cape Vincent, NY at the convenience of the family.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...