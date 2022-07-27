FULTON – Heidi Jo Crego, age 57 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and SueAnne Simoneau; and brother, George Simoneau.

Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Crego; brother, Richard Simoneau; sister, Kellie Clifford; stepchildren, Arthur Crego, Jr., Judy Crego, Lonnie Crego, Jason Crego, Scot-Patrick Crego and Christopher Crego; nieces, Leanna and Kylie; several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Heidi enjoyed reading, especially books written by Danielle Steel. She loved being a part of church events, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked as a CNA at Morning Star Residential Care Center and as a baker for Tops Supermarket for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

