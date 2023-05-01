CATO, NY – Howard M. Butler, Jr., 91, of Cato, NY, died Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was born in South Granby and was a life resident of the Fulton area.

Mr. Butler was employed by the M.R. Cary Corporation for 29 years, retiring in 1992. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise Phelps and his three brothers, Eugene, Robert, and Albert Butler.

He is survived by several nieces, nephews, and adopted family.

A private graveside service will be in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander. There are no calling hours. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

