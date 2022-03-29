Howard R. Colvin

March 29, 2022 Contributor

FULTON – Graveside services for Howard R. Colvin, who passed away February 11, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 4 at Vermillion Cemetery, New Haven.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Mr. Colvin’s obituary can be found here.

Print this entry