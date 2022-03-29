FULTON – Graveside services for Howard R. Colvin, who passed away February 11, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 4 at Vermillion Cemetery, New Haven.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Mr. Colvin’s obituary can be found here.
FULTON – Graveside services for Howard R. Colvin, who passed away February 11, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 4 at Vermillion Cemetery, New Haven.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Mr. Colvin’s obituary can be found here.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2024. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.