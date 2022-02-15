FULTON – Howard “Howie” R. Colvin, age 54 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, with his family by his side.

Howie was an avid outdoorsman, he loved being outside exploring the woods and observing nature. He spent many hours outdoors building trails and pathways to enjoy. He also loved all animals, wild and domestic. Howie was a family man who deeply cherished his time with friends and family. He spent 25 loving years with his wife and was especially dedicated to his children and grand babies.

Howie worked for Golden Sun Bus Service for years and was known by his students as “Ozzy.” He also worked for over 15 years as a traveling worker for the Amateur Trapshooting Association. Howie played in many bands throughout his life and was a lover of metal music. He enjoyed playing guitar and did so frequently. Howie loved tinkering with model cars and building miniature displays out of his finds. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his mother, Anne-Marie Hall-Colvin; sisters, Jolene Colvin and Brenda Litz; and a brother-in-law, Paul Fountaine.

Howie is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Paula Colvin; children, William Fountaine, Kyle Fountaine, and Courtney (Malachi Manford) Fountaine; grandchildren, Aubree Lilly-Ann Fountaine, Mason Manford, and Oden Manford; father, Joseph Colvin; siblings, Michell Colvin, Andrew Colvin, Tracy (Bernie) Allen, Christine (Dave) Godkin, and Erik Litz; brother in-law, Christopher Fountaine; faithful companion, his beloved chihuahua, Diego; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service celebration Howie’s life to follow at noon. Howie will be laid to rest in Vermillion Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards a headstone may be made in Howie’s name to Oswego County Monuments, 318 E 2nd St, Oswego, NY 13126. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 4 at Vermillion Cemetery, New Haven. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

