FULTON – October 1, 2023, James A. Stout passed away peacefully on October 1, 2023, from a series of complications.

Born in New Mexico, he spent the majority of his young life moving with his family from military bases in the United States and Canada. He graduated from the College of Forestry at Syracuse University as a landscape architect. He designed college and high school campuses, athletic fields, prepared environmental studies, inspected sites, and made presentations to clients.

Jim also owned his own woodworking business, Classic Woods. He worked part time during his career and continues after retirement. He cut and cured his own hardwood and produced a variety of products. He participated in craft shows in his early years, sold furniture in the Adirondacks, and was a member of the Riverside Artisans in Oswego for seven years.

Jim enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with friends and vacationing with family. He enjoyed astronomy, gardening, his family, and wildlife on his 26 acres.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne, his daughters Kori (Roger) Linder and Arin Stout. Also surviving are sisters Sandra Hesson and Debora (Steve) Brown, brother David (Susan) Stout and by his son-in-law Carl (Loretta) Hulett and grandchildren Nathen Hulett, Leah Hulett, Nicholas Linder and Sean Linder. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who enjoyed Jim’s love and many good times at “Stout Acres”. All will miss him.

Calling hours will be from 3-5 pm on Friday, October 6th at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a time for reflection at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or to NAMI (National Association of Mentally Ill) at 917 Avery Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204.

